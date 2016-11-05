Quantcast

Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vladimir

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 5, 2016

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has led ceremonies launching a large statue outside the Kremlin to a 10th-century prince of Kiev who is credited with making Orthodox Christianity the official faith of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

In a speech by the 52-feet-tall bronze monument to Prince Vladimir, Putin said the medieval ruler was a "farsighted politician" who "laid down a moral foundation that defines our lives to this day."

The opening took place as Russia marks National Unity Day, a contemporary holiday that replaced the Soviet Union's annual celebration of the Bolshevik seizure of power in 1917.

Prince Vladimir, also known as Vladimir the Great, chose Orthodox Christianity for the medieval kingdom of Kiev Rus.

Ukraine also claims Prince Vladimir as the country's founding father.
 

previous coverage

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the unveiling ceremony of a monument to Vladimir the Great on the National Unity Day outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news