Putin, Erdogan to hold talks on missile sale, Syria cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, says goodbye to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, after their meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday to discuss the setup and monitoring of a combat-free zone in Syria, as well as Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

Putin's visit comes two weeks after Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to establish a de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib -- currently largely controlled by Islamic militants -- and to monitor violations by opposition groups or forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu complained Monday that Russian bombings had killed civilians and could amount to a breach of the agreement.

The meeting is a sign of the closer ties between Putin and Erdogan. Turkey's desire to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defense system has riled its fellow NATO members, especially the U.S., because it is not compatible with the rest of the military alliance.

Erdogan is also likely to focus on the Iraqi Kurds, who voted overwhelmingly this week in favor of independence in defiance of their neighbors as well as the government in Baghdad. Turkey said it regarded the move as a direct threat to its own national security, over fears that the vote could encourage separatist Kurdish militants at home.

Turkey sent more tanks, artillery units and armored carriers to the border region with Syria following the agreement with Russia and Iran on Idlib, which came out of talks on how to end Syria's six-year civil war. The two leaders are expected to discuss the timing of troop deployment in the Syrian province.

"For Turkey, the Kurdish issue is much more important than it is for Russia, so Erdogan will probably focus more on the Kurdish problem," Irina Suponina, a Middle East expert at the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies -- which advises the Kremlin -- said by phone on Thursday. "Putin most likely will be more interested in Syria and the de-escalation zones, especially in Idlib, and economic and military cooperation.''

Hacaoglu is based in Ankara; Meyer in Moscow.