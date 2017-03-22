Putin boasts about rising Russian arms sales abroad
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia's arms sales abroad last year have topped $15 billion.
Putin, speaking Wednesday at a meeting with officials, said Russia last year also signed $9.5 billion in new arms-export contracts, which currently total $50 billion.
He said that Russia accounts for nearly a quarter of global arms sales, coming in second after the U.S.
Putin said Moscow plans to expand its share of the global arms market, adding that a military campaign in Syria has demonstrated the "remarkable reliability and efficiency" of Russian weapons.
Russia has waged an air campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping Syrian President Bashar Assad's military to win some key ground.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump sidesteps blame over wiretap row with Britain
Former fighter wing vice commander pleads guilty to child porn charges
With 20 million people facing starvation, Trump’s foreign aid cuts strike fear
PT boat from WWII rides old test course 'like a thoroughbred'
VA exempts more vacant jobs from federal hiring freeze
Unearthing atrocities in Iraq’s newest mass graves