Prosecutors probe possible 'junta' within Turkey's military
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's state-run news agency says a prosecutor has launched an investigation into the possible existence of a clique within the military capable of "obstructing" the government.
The Anadolu Agency says the prosecutor in Istanbul started the probe Monday following a weekend report in the Hurriyet newspaper that suggested some within army headquarters were "disturbed" by a series of steps taken by the military, including a decision to allow female officers to wear headscarves while on duty.
It said the probe was launched in response to an official complaint filed by a university lecturer, who said the report demonstrated the presence of an "influential and active junta."
In July, the Turkish government survived a failed military coup attempt that it blamed on the followers of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.
