Prince Charles warns on World War II lessons as Trump visit spurs outrage
By ROBERT HUTTON | Bloomberg News | Published: February 1, 2017
LONDON (Tribune News Service) — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he fears the lessons of World War II have been forgotten at a time his mother Queen Elizabeth II finds herself at the center of a dispute about whether President Donald Trump should have been invited to the U.K.
Trump’s ban on people traveling to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries has sparked protests. In the U.K., 1.6 million people had signed a parliamentary petition calling for the invitation to be withdrawn. Prime Minister Theresa May says the state visit later this year will go ahead.
“The work of World Jewish Relief enables us to rally together, to do what we can to support people practically, emotionally and spiritually,” the prince said in speech at a Jewish charity’s dinner on Monday night. “Particularly at a time when the horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten.”
Queen Elizabeth II, who has famously never given an interview in her more than six decades as monarch, has steered clear of any political commentary. Her son, on the other hand, does speak out on issues he feels passionately about, such as climate change and religious persecution. In December, he decried the rise of an “aggressive” populism against minority faiths.
The Sunday Times reported that if the visit went ahead, Charles planned to confront Trump over global warming.
