Portugal to extradite former CIA agent to Italy within days
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 21, 2017
LISBON, Portugal — A Portuguese court has instructed police to extradite a former CIA agent to Italy, where she has to serve a prison sentence after being convicted of involvement in a U.S. program that kidnapped terror suspects for interrogation.
Sabrina de Sousa's Portuguese lawyer tells the Associated Press that police have taken her to a Portuguese jail where she is awaiting her extradition.
Lawyer Manuel Magalhaes e Silva said Tuesday that de Sousa is expected to be sent to Italy within days.
De Sousa was among 26 Americans convicted for kidnapping suspect Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas in Milan in 2003. She denied involvement in the abduction.
She has lost several appeals against extradition since her arrest at Lisbon airport in October 2015 on a European warrant.
