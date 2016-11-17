Portugal arrests military instructors after commando deaths

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's attorney general says detectives have arrested five military instructors as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of two soldiers who died during commando training.

A statement from the attorney general's office said an army doctor and the officer in charge of the training program are also under arrest. The statement issued Thursday says the seven were detained on charges of abusing their power and causing physical harm, as well as failing to help someone in need.

The two soldiers, both age 20, died in September when temperatures in the training area exceeded 104 Fahrenheit.

The training course was halted and the Defense Ministry ordered an investigation.

