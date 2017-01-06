Poll: Most Germans feel safe despite Berlin attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 6, 2017
BERLIN — Most Germans believe the country is a safe place despite the recent truck attack in Berlin that claimed 12 lives shortly before Christmas.
A poll published late Thursday by public broadcaster ARD found that 73 percent of respondents said they felt secure in Germany, compared with 26 percent who didn't and one percent who declined to state an opinion.
The sentiment was true for supporters of all political parties except those backing the nationalist Alternative for Germany, where 66 percent said they feared for their safety.
AfD is expected to receive over 10 percent of the vote in this fall's general election.
Pollsters questioned 1,005 people by phone on Jan. 2-3, giving a margin of error of up to 3.1 percent.
Police were on guard Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the Christmas market in Stuttgart, Germany, the day after an attack in Berlin. A poll published Thursday by public broadcaster ARD found that 73 percent of respondents said they felt secure in Germany even after the Berlin attack.
John Vandiver/Stars and Stripes
