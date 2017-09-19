Police: Third arrest made in London subway attack
Published: September 19, 2017
LONDON — British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.
Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man in Wales on Tuesday evening under the Terrorism Act.
They say a property in Newport, Wales is being searched.
Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.
The partially exploded bomb injured 30 people when it detonated inside a crowded subway car on Friday. Islamic State extremists have claimed responsibility.
