Police arrest man with knife outside UK Parliament

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 16, 2017

LONDON — London police say a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries.

Friday's incident comes just months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and then charged into a Parliament courtyard, stabbing a police officer to death. In this case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.
 

People cross Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.
MARKUS SCHREIBER/AP

