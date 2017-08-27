Police arrest 2nd man in Buckingham Palace terror incident
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017
LONDON -- Police detectives investigating what they called a terrorist incident near Buckingham Palace in London on Friday night have arrested a second man in the British capital.
Scotland Yard said the 30-year-old suspect was detained Sunday on suspicion of involvement in terrorism. He was taken into custody and officers are carrying out searches in west London as part of the probe.
Three police officers were slightly injured Friday night as they arrested a 26-year-old man who drove up to a police van in a restricted area outside Buckingham Palace then reached for a 4-foot sword. The suspect repeatedly shouted "Allahu akbar!" ("God is great" in Arabic).
No others apart from the man and the officers were injured in the incident.
