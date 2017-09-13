Police: Afghan man assaulted in Germany for wearing crucifix
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 13, 2017
BERLIN — Berlin police say an Afghan man was attacked in the German capital by two assailants who yanked a crucifix necklace off of him and demanded to know why he had become a Christian.
Police said that after ripping off the necklace in the Monday night attack, one assailant threw it to the ground and then punched the 23-year-old man who'd been wearing it multiple times in the face. One attacker then held the victim while the other stabbed him twice in the upper body. The assailants fled.
The victim called friends, who alerted police and rescue crews. He was treated in a hospital and then released. His name and religion weren't disclosed.
Berlin police spokesman Stefan Petersen said Tuesday that investigators had no more details about the attackers to release.
