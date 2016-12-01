Poland signs deal with US missile maker Raytheon

WARSAW, Poland — Poland and the U.S. Patriot missile maker Raytheon have signed a letter of intent to cooperate in production that could pave the way for the purchase of missiles.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Thursday the step brings Poland closer to buying a number of medium-range Patriot missiles for its air defense, but doesn't mean the deal is done. Poland is bolstering its defense capabilities in the face of neighboring Russia's military activity.

The deal signed Thursday provides for Poland's Autosan company, part of an armaments consortium, to produce some parts for Raytheon.

The move comes after Poland recently pulled out from advanced talks with France-based Airbus Helicopters over a $3.5 billion deal to buy combat aircraft. It said, without providing details, that it would have gone against national security interests.

