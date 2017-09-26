Poland's leaders visit military drills with NATO troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 26, 2017
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president and defense minister are visiting Polish and other NATO troops as they perform major defense exercises.
President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz on Tuesday watched land and airborne troops at the test range in Drawsko Pomorskie in northwestern Poland.
The Dragon-17 exercise involves some 17,000 land, air force and navy troops and 3,500 units of equipment from 12 NATO and partner nations. It runs through Sept. 29 at locations in northern Poland.
For the first time, the biannual drill is being joined by Poland's new Territorial Defense Forces, which train civilian volunteers to support regular troops.
The defensive scenario of the maneuvers was inspired by Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Poland and the Baltic region are concerned about Russia's increased military activity.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Japanese remember mother, children killed after Marine Corps jet crashed 40 years ago
Dunford: US should assume North Korea can strike mainland now
Military conducting multiple operations to help Hurricane Maria-struck Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
FBI takes over investigation of missing Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek employee
Veteran shot and killed by California police battled drugs, failed Navy career
Military scholarships, family aid face losses as Pulaski thrift store forced to close