Poland: Russian air controllers contributed to 2010 crash
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
WARSAW, Poland -- Polish prosecutors allege that a new analysis of evidence about the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed the Polish president shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third person in the control tower willingly contributed to the disaster.
National Prosecutor Marek Kuczynski said there is "no doubt" that one of the causes of the crash was the behavior of those in the control tower but that no formal accusations have been made yet.
Kuczynski and other investigators made the allegations at a news conference Monday. They said they want to question the three Russians and cannot reveal details about the evidence until they have spoken to them.
The crash on April 10, 2010, killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others, many of them top Polish state and military leaders.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
First woman to command a brigade in combat looks back on historic Army career
Why private property owners may be the biggest obstacle to Trump's wall
Korean War KIA finally laid to rest in Massachusetts hometown
Japan considers missiles to deter N. Korea, strengthen US alliance
As Mosul fighting rages, a family tries to come back home
2 US Marxists wound up on the front lines against Islamic State