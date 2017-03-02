Poland probes whether Pole died fighting with Islamic State in Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 2, 2017
WARSAW, Poland — Polish authorities have opened an investigation into whether a Polish national suspected of fighting with the Islamic State in Syria has been killed.
The national prosecutor's office said Thursday that it had asked the Internal Security Agency, a counterterrorism body, to verify media reports of the alleged death.
SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi postings online, reported Wednesday that the man, using the name Abu Khattab al-Polandi, was killed. It cited IS in Aleppo province.
The prosecutor's office said the man has been under investigation in Poland for "crimes of a terrorist nature" and illegal firearms possession. An international arrest warrant was issued for him last year.
The Interpol arrest warrant identifies him as Jakub Jakus, a 24-year-old from Sandomierz, a small town in southeastern Poland.
