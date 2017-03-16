Poland extends arrest of Iraqi held on terror allegations
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 16, 2017
WARSAW, Poland — A lawyer for an Iraqi man under detention in Poland on terrorism-linked allegations says authorities have extended his imprisonment, though strict security measures have been lifted.
Sinan Al-Haboubi has been held in isolation and under surveillance since his arrest in July in Lodz, in central Poland, for possessing "trace amounts" of an explosive. He was arrested at a time of increased anti-terrorism security ahead of Pope Francis's visit later that month.
Al-Haboubi has not been charged and says he is innocent. His family says the chemicals were in paint that accidentally stuck to his suitcase.
His lawyer, Lukasz Banatkiewicz, said Thursday that a court in Lodz has extended the arrest until mid-May while the investigation continues, but that special surveillance measures have been lifted following complaints over the tough regime.
