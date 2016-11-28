Pilot strike prompts Lufthansa to scrap 1,700 more flights

BERLIN — Lufthansa is canceling more than 1,700 flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday as a union representing the German airline's pilots resumes a campaign of strikes.

The Cockpit union has called out members scheduled to fly short-haul routes from Germany on Tuesday and is adding long-haul routes to the walkout Wednesday.

Lufthansa says it's scrapping 816 flights on Tuesday and another 890 on Wednesday, affecting around 82,000 and 98,000 passengers respectively.

Cockpit's latest walkout follows four consecutive days of strikes from Wednesday to Saturday last week. It is part of a pay dispute that has festered for more than two years.

Lufthansa sought an injunction Monday from a Munich labor court halting Tuesday's walkout but the court refused to grant it. The airline also failed to convince two Frankfurt courts to halt last week's strikes.

Lufthansa said it was "examining further possible legal steps."

