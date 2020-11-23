Pilot error led to fatal F-15 crash in North Sea, Air Force report says

An Air Force investigation board determined that the F-15C crash that killed 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen occurred because the pilot was fixated on his target in reduced visibility, which led to disorientation.

Disorientation and reduced visibility were factors in the death of a U.S. Air Force pilot who crashed his F-15C fighter jet off the coast of England earlier this year, service officials said in a statement Monday.

Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, 27, with the RAF Lakenheath-based 48th Fighter Wing, was killed after his plane plunged into the North Sea about 140 miles northeast of the base on June 15.

An Air Force accident investigation board determined that the crash that was the result of “the pilot’s fixation on the intercept of the simulated adversary aircraft and failure to execute cockpit instrument visual scans” when he encountered conditions requiring him to fly by instrument rather than visual references, the statement said.

The aircraft, valued at an estimated $45 million, was destroyed.

“Lt. Allen was an outstanding officer and a tremendous asset to the team,” Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, said in a statement. “No words can compensate for such a painful and sudden loss.”

The commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, Col. Jason Camilletti, said the wing and especially Allen’s 493rd Fighter Squadron were “truly touched by the tremendous outpouring of support from families, friends and partners around the globe in our time of grieving.”

