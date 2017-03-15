Package with explosives sent to German finance ministry
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 15, 2017
BERLIN — Police say a package sent to the German Finance Ministry containing low-grade explosives like the ones used in fire crackers has been safely disposed of.
Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf said the package arrived Wednesday morning. He didn't give any details about the package or who might have sent it, citing an ongoing investigation.
Mailroom employees at the ministry quickly identified the package as suspicious and called in explosives experts, who destroyed it with a controlled explosion.
Several rooms were evacuated temporarily.
Berlin police say the package could have caused numerous injuries if it had been opened and the explosives had gone off.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Mideast naval coalition making massive drug busts
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
As President Trump embraces the military, the brass weighs the relationship
Drug screen to enter military just got tougher
Colombia has a peace deal, but can it be implemented?
Trump White House sees 'deep state' behind opposition, leaks