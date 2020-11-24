Outdoor exercise still allowed, eating in public curbed in Italian region that includes Aviano AB

People socializing at a cafe in Sacile, Italy's town center, in June 2020. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, which includes Aviano Air Base, is imposing a ban on eating and drinking in public through Dec. 3 in a bid to prevent gatherings that might spread the coronavirus.

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — Outdoor exercise facilities will remain open following a reversal by Italian authorities, but eating and drinking in public was barred at Aviano following the announcement of new coronavirus restrictions in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italian and Air Force officials said.

The new regional law will last through Dec. 3.

A preliminary version of the new rules were set to suspend activities at sports centers throughout Friuli Venezia Giulia, which has been marked by Italian public health officials as “orange,” denoting a region of medium-high coronavirus risk with elevated restrictions.

However, the final version of the law keeps outdoor exercise venues open, the 31st Wing said in a Tuesday afternoon message.

The gyms at Aviano had previously been closed, but the new rule means that the track and tennis courts, among other facilities, will remain open, 31st Fighter Wing officials said Tuesday.

People can also still use roads, “specifically Perimeter Road on base for running,” wing spokeswoman Julie Scott said Tuesday.

In September, the Air Force announced a servicewide suspension of physical training tests through Jan. 1 because of coronavirus restrictions. Testing in January is scheduled to resume without taking height, weight and waist measurements, an Air Force statement at the time said.

The ban on eating and drinking in public is “aimed at avoiding gatherings in front of the premises or in other public areas that are open to the public,” regional president Massimiliano Fedriga told reporters Monday.

The rule barring gatherings and parties also remains in effect and Italian officials also recommended avoiding public transportation unless there is no other option.

Italy, along with much of Europe, has seen a sharp upswing in the number of coronavirus cases since October. It is home to several U.S. bases, including Aviano, U.S. Army Garrison Italy in Vicenza, and the Navy’s 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples.

