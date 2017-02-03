Norway: Russian hackers hit our spy agency, government, military
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 3, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway's security service says nine email accounts in the Scandinavian country have been targeted by hackers believed to be associated with Russian intelligence but adds that no classified information has been taken.
PST spokesman Martin Berntsen says the agency was warned earlier this year by a foreign agency about "targeted attacks" on the email server of the security service, Norway's Labor Party, the military and government agencies. The foreign partner was not named.
Berntsen told Norway's VG tabloid on Friday those behind the hacking have been described as APT29. Also known as Cozy Bear, the hackers last year broke into U.S. Democratic Party computers and earlier infiltrated unclassified networks at the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Berntsen was not immediately available for further comment.
