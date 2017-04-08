Norway police find 'bomb-like' device, arrest suspect
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 8, 2017
STAVANGER, Norway — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo cordoned off large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device.
The official police Twitter account said one man has been arrested and Police Chief Vidar Pedersen said police were working to disarm it.
Pederson said the device was found on the street just outside the Groenland underground station, and police swept through the area to remove people from bars and restaurants.
"Every restaurant was being closed," said 23-year-old Malin Myrvold, who witnessed the scene from a fourth-story window. "You could see cops in heavy armor going in every store and restaurant.
"We were trying to see what was going on. The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were," she added by telephone.
Norway was put on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in the capital that killed four people and injured 15. The suspect in Friday's attack, a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan, has been arrested. It was unclear whether he was also a Swedish citizen or resident or even how long he'd been in the country.
