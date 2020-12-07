New coronavirus cases cause some US military schools, facilities in Germany to close, switch to remote learning

Hohenfels Elementary School is one of many serving the U.S. military community in Germany that were closed on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after an unspecified number of coronavirus cases were reported.

Numerous U.S. military communities in Europe temporarily shuttered schools and reduced services this week following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The elementary and the middle-high schools in Hohenfels were closed Monday and Tuesday “due to a number of COVID positive cases in the ... community,” a post on the base’s Facebook page said late Sunday. It was not immediately clear how many cases there were.

Other facilities serving children, including the Child Development, School Age and Youth centers, as well as youth sports and after-school academic programs, were also closed “out of an abundance of caution,” the post said.

More cases were also reported in Stuttgart, where high school students transitioned to remote learning on Friday, the school said on its Facebook page. The school was due to reopen Tuesday, it said.

Baumholder Middle and High School was also closed Monday and Tuesday following a positive test in the school community, said a letter from principal Leah Zamor, posted on the base’s Facebook page.

The first grade at Kaiserslautern Elementary School would close Tuesday and Wednesday, following a positive test for the virus last week, officials said in a letter sent to parents. Classes were due to resume remotely starting Thursday, the letter said.

Spangdahlem Air Base raised its health protection condition to Bravo-plus after a “spike in coronavirus cases” and began limiting the use of the base fitness center to those taking a physical fitness test, said a post on the base’s Facebook page on Sunday.

Chaplain services were also limited, and the visitor center was closed to all non-essential guests.

The increase in cases at Spangdahlem may have been caused by people getting together in small groups over Thanksgiving, base commander Col. David Epperson said in a Facebook video briefing posted Sunday.

