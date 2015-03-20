Navy divers help search Tyrrhenian Sea for B-24 crew members lost in WWII

U.S. Navy divers of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 are lowered into the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy on Oct. 6, 2016.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The sight of a B-24 bomber’s gun turret more than 80 feet below the surface of the Tyrrhenian Sea was a sobering moment for Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Petersen.

There lay the engines. A wing riddled with bullet holes and shell casings strewn across the sea floor. And the gun turret, “sitting in the sand sticking up,” Petersen said.

Petersen was one of more than a dozen Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit Two divers who, with other Military Sealift Command crew members, returned earlier this month from a four-month deployment aboard the USNS Grasp. Their mission on behalf of the Defense Personnel Accounting Agency included a search for the remains of eight crew members missing since their B-24 was shot down March 3, 1944, off the west coast of Italy, said Air Force Maj. Natasha Waggoner, a spokeswoman for the agency that works with Navy and Army divers.

Waggoner said the warplane and its crew of 10 went down after a bomb run against an Italian airfield.

“That was really sobering,” Petersen said, referring to spotting the turret. “Just knowing that that’s where one of the aviators were. I don’t know if that was one of the ones that got out or not, but that’s where someone was. They were in that, defending the plane.”

More than 400,000 American service members died in World War II, and more than 73,000 of them remain unaccounted for, according to the personnel agency.

The agency continues to announce new identifications nearly each week. It did so Nov. 21, saying it had accounted for a bombardier whose B-24 was shot down by Japanese fighters off the coast of Hong Kong in April 1944. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert E. Moessner’s remains were buried in Hawaii in a grave marked “unknown,” and identified in 2005 as a result of DNA advances, the agency said.

The diving and salvage unit is composed of some of the Navy’s most elite divers. Petersen was among those who helped recover the Confederate warship CSS Georgia from the bottom of the Savannah River in summer 2015. Unit two divers also have responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and helped with temporary repairs to the destroyer USS Cole after it was bombed off Yemen in 2000.

In its most recent task, the divers spent about a month surveying, plotting and dredging wreckage that came to rest across an area that Petersen estimated to be as large as three football fields. The bottom was mostly clay, Petersen said. Two divers worked at a time, one holding the dredging equipment while another used a shovel to loosen large chunks of soil, he said.

The dredged material was taken aboard the Grasp where others, including a Navy archaeologist, sifted through it in search of items of interest, Petersen said. He did not know if any remains were found. The personnel agency does not release identities until a full analysis has been completed by its laboratory and families are notified, Waggoner said.

The Navy divers wrapped up their work in late October without being able to finish. This was the second time military divers have worked at the site since Italian Coast Guard divers notified the U.S. about the wreckage in 2011, Waggoner said. She said a third mission would be planned.

Petersen said trying to recover a piece of history and help bring family members some closure, even after all these years, is rewarding despite being unable to complete a full review of the site.

“We get to make a difference and hopefully bring some service members home,” he said.

