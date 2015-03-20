NATO weighs response as Trump ponders alliance's relevance

NATO foreign ministers will seek to reassure each other that President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy shift will not weaken Europe's defense against Vladimir Putin as they meet for the first time since the U.S. election.

Representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 28 countries, including outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry, will ponder what they're calling the "transatlantic bond'' during a two-day gathering in Brussels starting Tuesday. Alarmed by Trump's rhetoric during the election campaign, when he suggested the U.S. may not uphold its pledge to defend all NATO allies, the organization's other governments are keen to establish the semblance of a united front before he takes office next month.

NATO nations need "to show the strength of the transatlantic bond,'' especially during the current period "of more uncertainty and a more unpredictable security environment,'' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels on Monday. He said he expected Trump to attend a summit of the alliance's leaders next year.

Shares in the FTSE 350 Aerospace & Defense index returned 4.4 percent since Nov. 8 and are up nearly 25 percent from a low in February this year.

Trump's election has thrown NATO into its biggest period of self-reflection for decades, compounding uncertainty already triggered by Brexit, a surge in populism in Europe and a newly assertive Russia. Eastern European countries, particularly those that share land borders with Russia, have relied on the U.S.'s commitment to NATO, especially its underlying principle that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all of them, as Putin has moved troops and weapons in their direction.

In parallel to casting doubts about the effectiveness of the western alliance, Trump used his electoral campaign to praise Putin, who NATO has accused of helping separatists in Ukraine. The warring factions in the former Soviet republic are violating the country's cease fire on a daily basis, Stoltenberg said on Monday.

U.S. envoy to NATO Douglas Lute told reporters in Brussels that he hoped the incoming American administration would see the advantages of transatlantic cooperation. It should "see the simple logic that there is more that needs to be done here in Europe that either the EU alone or NATO alone can do and in fact in the face of those challenges there's a lot we can do more efficiently if we cooperate,'' he said.

During his campaign, Trump called the coalition "obsolete," and in July he told the New York Times that the U.S. would only defend NATO allies if they "have fulfilled their obligations to us" -- a criticism of low military spending by fellow members. The only time NATO has invoked the so-called collective defense clause was to aid the U.S. after the Sept. 11 attacks.

While ministers won't get a clear idea about Trump's foreign strategy at the meeting they may agree on a plan to try to assuage Trump's doubts about the alliance. That may come in the form of further commitments to increase defense spending and a pledge for the alliance to take on a stronger role in tackling terrorism.

Only four of the European Union's 23 NATO countries have met their pledge to spend at least 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense, according to the organization's figures, with the U.S. contributing more than 70 percent of the alliance's overall defense expenditure.

