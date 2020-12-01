NATO high-level panel recommends 'much more' focus on China

Opening remarks by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the meeting of the organization's North Atlantic Council foreign ministers' session via teleconference from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 1, 2020.

STUTTGART, Germany — NATO needs an updated strategy to meet challenges posed by a rising China, which until now hasn’t been a major focus for the 30-nation Atlantic security pact, a new report commissioned by the alliance’s top official said.

NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed how the alliance should transform in the decade ahead. The 2030 plan, which was crafted by experts appointed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, lays out 138 recommendations.

“NATO must devote much more time, political resources, and action to the security challenges posed by China — based on an assessment of its national capabilities, economic heft, and the stated ideological goals of its leaders,” the report said.

Allies should set up a new “consultative body” to discuss all aspects of security related to China, including Beijing’s technological development, and monitor and defend against any Chinese activities, it said.

Getting NATO focused on China has been a priority of the Trump administration, which has pressured allies to make it a larger alliance focus. NATO also could form closer partnerships with Pacific countries, including Australia, Japan and South Korea, as a counterbalance to Beijing, the report said.

The report comes one year after French President Emmanuel Macron rattled allies when he said NATO was suffering from “brain death” because of a lack of coordination on key security issues.

Stoltenberg responded by assembling a panel of experts to delve into how NATO should adapt to the changing security environment.

Early next year, NATO is expected to take action on at least some of the recommendations detailed in the report, when allied heads of state meet for a leader summit in Brussels. Stoltenberg has already invited President-elect Joe Biden to the talks.

The report credits NATO with responding effectively to Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine. NATO expanded its mission along its eastern flank, added multinational battlegroups to the Baltics and granted NATO’s supreme allied commander with broader command and control capabilities.

But NATO’s official strategic concept — last updated in 2010 — doesn’t account for Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine or the challenges posed by China.

The panel of experts, chaired by U.S. diplomat Wes Mitchell, says steps are needed to speed up decision-making inside NATO to ensure that disputes within the consensus-driven organization are resolved faster.

“Political divergences within NATO are dangerous because they enable external actors, and in particular Russia and China, to exploit intra-Alliance differences and take advantage of individual Allies in ways that endanger their collective interests and security,” the report said.

One way to achieve that would be to elevate disputes sooner to the level of foreign ministers, with more frequent meetings, the report said.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said he doesn’t view China as an adversary. But the NATO chief noted that China is “investing massively in new weapons. It is coming closer to us, from the Arctic to Africa.”

“China does not share our values,” Stoltenberg said.

vandiver.john@stripes.com

Twitter: @john_vandiver

