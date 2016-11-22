NATO criticizes new Russian missiles near Poland, Lithuania
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 22, 2016
BRUSSELS — NATO is criticizing Russia's deployment of anti-ship missiles in its westernmost Baltic region as "aggressive military posturing," and is urging dialogue to cool escalating tensions.
NATO said in a statement Tuesday that the missile deployment near the alliance's borders "does not help to lower tensions or restore predictability to our relations." NATO called for more transparency on military activities "to avoid incidents and the risk of misunderstandings."
Moscow has vigorously objected to the deployment of NATO's military units near Russia's borders, and is now reportedly installing Bastian missile-launchers in the Kaliningrad exclave, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
President Vladimir Putin said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies Monday night that Moscow would target NATO sites if it thinks they threaten Russia.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon waives penalties for hackers to test its cybersecurity
What the top US commander in the Middle East says about fighting Islamic State
Navy to help survey damage after 7.5 quake rocks New Zealand
Putin says Russia planning 'countermeasures' to NATO expansion
Veterans continue to get jobs in the federal government
Brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up sky around globe