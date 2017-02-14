NATO chief seeks bigger defense budgets ahead of US meeting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 14, 2017
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging the allies to step up defense spending on the eve of a first meeting between new U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his 27 counterparts in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said Tuesday that "fair burden-sharing and increased defense spending underpins the trans-Atlantic alliance."
U.S. President Donald Trump hinted during the election campaign that he might not defend allies who refuse to contribute their fair share. His comments have alarmed European nations, particularly those near Russia's border like the Baltic States and Poland.
NATO leaders have committed to halt spending cuts and raise their military budgets to 2 percent of gross domestic product.
Apart from the United States only four member countries — Britain, Estonia, Poland and debt-ridden Greece — have met the benchmark.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon says letter from 9/11 mastermind to Obama now classified
Fact or fiction? Twitter account channels North Korean rhetoric
Fireballs and booby traps: On the front lines with the oil workers battling Islamic State
Army Reserve officer sentenced to home confinement for threats to mosque
Yemen officials say US warships fired on al-Qaida; US denies
CIA files reveal how US used psychics to spy on Iran