Muslim 'peace march' held in Germany but turnout disappoints
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 17, 2017
BERLIN — A Muslim "peace march" against terrorism has been held in the German city of Cologne but has drawn fewer participants than organizers had hoped for.
The dpa news agency reported that a few hundred people gathered for the demonstration Saturday, with placards such as "Together against terror" and "Hatred makes the earth hell," and the crowd later grew to over 1,000.
The organizers had expected several thousand protesters.
The country's biggest Islamic association had refused to take part in the march. The Turkish-Islamic Union argued it would send the wrong signal by suggesting that international terrorism is mainly a Muslim problem. It also said Muslims observing the Ramadan fast couldn't be expected to march for hours in summer temperatures.
That stance drew criticism from the government, which welcomed the march.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
In the Philippines, a Vietnam War-era plane takes center stage fighting ISIS
AP sources: Trump tells senators House health bill 'mean'
Suspected North Korean drone spied on THAAD, South’s military says
US fighter jet makes precautionary landing at Japanese air base
'Like being back in a combat zone': Congressman, combat doctor tended to shot Scalise
How 'Fat Leonard' bribed the Navy to get US diplomatic immunity