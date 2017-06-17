Muslim 'peace march' held in Germany but turnout disappoints

Demonstrators attend a peace march in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Several hundred Muslims took part in the march to protest against terrorism in the name of Islam.

BERLIN — A Muslim "peace march" against terrorism has been held in the German city of Cologne but has drawn fewer participants than organizers had hoped for.

The dpa news agency reported that a few hundred people gathered for the demonstration Saturday, with placards such as "Together against terror" and "Hatred makes the earth hell," and the crowd later grew to over 1,000.

The organizers had expected several thousand protesters.

The country's biggest Islamic association had refused to take part in the march. The Turkish-Islamic Union argued it would send the wrong signal by suggesting that international terrorism is mainly a Muslim problem. It also said Muslims observing the Ramadan fast couldn't be expected to march for hours in summer temperatures.

That stance drew criticism from the government, which welcomed the march.

