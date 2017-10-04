Motorcycle explodes at Jordanian military office in Paris

PARIS -- A Jordanian official says a motorcycle exploded in front of the Jordanian Embassy's military office in Paris and that it is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Paris police officials said they are investigating what happened.

Abdallah Alolaimat, a consular official at the Jordanian Embassy in Paris, told The Associated Press that the explosion hit Wednesday morning in front of the Jordanian military attache's office on the chic Avenue Foch in western Paris.

He said it is unclear whether anyone was injured or whether the explosion was accidental.

Jordan's Petra news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying the explosion caused minor damage to vehicles parked in front of the building. It said the Jordanian ambassador in Paris was reassured about the safety of the workers in the military mission.