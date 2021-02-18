Most DODEA schools in Germany to return to in-person classes Monday

A student walks to class on the first day of school at Vogelweh Elementary School, Germany, Aug. 24, 2020. Students at most DODEA schools in Germany will return to class Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Most schools on U.S. bases in Germany will reopen for in-person classes beginning Monday, the Department of Defense Education Activity said in a statement.

U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder schools are the only exception, the statement said Thursday. Baumholder schools will continue exclusively with online classes through at least Feb. 26 because of a recent increase in coronavirus cases in the area, the statement said.

Students enrolled in DODEA’s virtual school aren’t impacted by the change, school officials said.

This story will be updated.

