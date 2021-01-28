Most DODEA classrooms in Germany to remain closed through mid-February

The middle and high school campus at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in their local area, the base's schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Feb,1, 2020, but all other DODEA schools in Germany will remain in remote instruction through at least Friday, Feb. 12.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Schools at all but one U.S. military base in Germany will continue remote instruction through at least Feb. 12, school officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Schools at Spangdahlem Air Base, in the country’s west, will return to in-person instruction Monday due to the low number of coronavirus cases in the area, the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe said.

“We will continue to work with military and public health officials to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary,” a DODEA-Europe statement said. “The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority.”

DODEA’s 34 schools in Germany have been closed to in-person instruction since mid-December, when Germany shut down its schools and nonessential stores as part of strict lockdown measures. DODEA officials had considered reopening classrooms across the country as early as Monday.

This story will be updated.

