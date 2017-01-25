Moscow: "No illusions" about restoring ties with US quickly
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 25, 2017
MOSCOW — Russia's foreign minister says Moscow has "no illusions" that strained relations between Russia and the United States can quickly improve under President Donald Trump.
Russian officials previously cheered Trump's election and expressed hopes of better ties between the two countries.
Speaking at the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov said Russia has "no illusions that there will be a new reset with the U.S., we don't have any naive expectations."
"Reset" was the term that President Barack Obama's administration and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev coined in 2009 to describe a drive for closer ties between the two countries. The initiative was, however, short-lived.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow welcomes Trump's assurances that he wants to improve relations with Russia.
