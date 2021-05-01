More than 100 Maryland Global Campus graduates attend drive-in ceremony at Army airfield

A boy cheers from the backseat during the commencement ceremony for the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe’s class of 2021 on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Wiesbaden, Germany.

WIESBADEN, Germany — More than 100 graduates from the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe walked the stage Saturday on an Army airfield as family and friends applauded by honking their horns from inside their parked cars.

The commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 was the university’s second drive-in movie style graduation in less than a year, a new normal in the current coronavirus pandemic.

The class of 2020’s graduation, held outdoors in a park on a U.S. base in Kaiserslautern, was held in November with a much smaller participation rate of only about 50 graduates.

The unusual backdrop of Saturday’s ceremony on Clay Kaserne shows “the unprecedented times we’ve all been living in over the last 18 months almost,” said Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the keynote speaker.

“It’s certainly my first experience participating in a drive-through graduation,” he said, while commending the graduates for “the long journey they took,” spending their weekends and late nights “writing and rewriting and proofreading plenty of essays and on and on.”

This year, 1,360 students received diplomas from UMGC Europe – about 200 more graduates than last year, an increase university officials attribute in part to the pandemic, with students signing up for more classes during lockdowns.

More than 650 students earned bachelor’s degrees, while nearly 550 and more than 200 master’s degrees were awarded.

The university has long helped service members and their families in Europe earn degrees and this year was no different. About 50% of the graduating class was active duty and 121 graduates earned their degrees while downrange. More than 50% have kids.

Spec. Joseph Yeboah, 25, a combat engineer in Grafenwoehr who earned an associate’s degree in computer science, said his biggest challenge was juggling coursework for five classes with two weeks of field training in Hohenfels, he said.

He’s thankful for understanding instructors, who gave him extra time to get his assignments done. He managed four A’s and one B.

“I feel great” he said, while preparing to walk the stage.

