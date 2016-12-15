Mladic's UN war crimes trial ends, judges ponder verdic

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic has ended and three U.N. judges have adjourned to consider their verdicts, a process expected to take nearly a year.

The prosecution and Mladic's defense team made their final remarks Thursday at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague. Presiding Judge Aphons Orie then adjourned the case until the court delivers its verdicts on 11 counts of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors urged the judges to convict Mladic and give him a life sentence for allegedly masterminding atrocities throughout Bosnia's 1992-95 war while Mladic's lawyers said he should be acquitted.

Defense attorney Dragan Ivetic says Mladic "cannot be held criminally responsible because this prosecution has not brought you to the top of the pyramid.

