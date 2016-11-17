Military police probe anonymous threat to Dutch airport
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 17, 2016
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Military police have launched an investigation at a Dutch airport based on an anonymous threat.
Police said in a statement that the investigation was initiated at Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Thursday "as a result of an anonymous report to police of a possible threat."
Dutch broadcaster NOS showed armed officers guarding a road leading to the airport early Thursday afternoon.
Military police spokesman Steven Comba said the force "is carrying out an investigation," but declined to give more details.
A representative for the airport was not immediately available to comment. Flights to and from the small regional airport appeared not to be affected by the investigation.
Police say "extra visible and invisible security measures" have been put in place.
