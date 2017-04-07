Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots missing

A Serbian air force Super Galeb-4 multi-purpose jet rolls on the tarmac before a flight during an exercise at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, on Oct. 13, 2016. Serbia's defense ministry said Friday, April 7, 2017, that an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia with two of its crew missing.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defense ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia and two crewmembers are missing.

The ministry says the G-4 trainer aircraft crashed in western Serbia, near the village of Slatina, at 10:30 local Friday during a routine training flight. It says a search for the pilots is continuing.

The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in former Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

