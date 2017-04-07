Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots killed
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 7, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defense ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia, killing its two crewmembers.
The ministry says the G-4 trainer aircraft crashed in western Serbia, near the village of Slatina, Friday morning, during a routine training flight. It says the two pilots died in the crash.
The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Witnesses say the jet was flying low over the area before swooping down toward the ground. Mileta Mladenovic, whose house is near the scene, says "everything shook" when the plane crashed.
