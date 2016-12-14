Migrants are gone yet Calais builds new wall near highway

Trucks drive past a wall along the highway leading to the Calais port in northern France on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. The wall was built to stop migrants from jumping in trucks in Calais heading across the English Channel.

PARIS — Funded by Britain, a wall has been built to stop migrants from jumping onto trucks in the northern French city of Calais heading across the English Channel.

The threat, however, appears to have already receded.

Regional spokesman Steve Barbet says no migrants have been reported trying to hop a truck since French authorities dismantled Calais' refugee camp in October. He said Tuesday that police scouring the city and the surrounding area daily have found no new camps, though a handful of migrants still gather at the port.

He says the new 4 meter-high (13-foot-high) concrete wall along a Calais highway aims to deter future migrants.

Thousands of migrants from the Mideast and Africa, who had converged on Calais after fleeing conflict and poverty, have now been dispersed across France.

