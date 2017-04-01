Merkel says migrants and Germans can learn from each other
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 1, 2017
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel said newcomers to Germany must learn the country's values and customs, but that Germans can also learn from them.
More than 1 million asylum seekers have arrived in the past two years, and Germany's been working hard on integration.
Speaking in her weekly podcast this Saturday, in a question-and-answer form with a Syrian journalist who arrived as a refugee in 2015, Merkel emphasized migrants need to respect Germany's values of "tolerance, openness, freedom of religion and freedom of expression" and also "be a little curious about our way of life."
On the flipside, Merkel said Germans should be open, and "seize upon it as a possibility to learn and experience more."
Merkel meets with three organizations next week to thank them for their help with migrants.
