Merkel backs multilateral approach as Trump presidency looms
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 14, 2017
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration her conviction that the world's problems need solving in cooperation, rather than by each country individually.
Asked Saturday about protectionist tendencies in the U.S., Merkel said she will seek a dialogue with the new president. She added: "I don't want to get ahead of that, but I am very much convinced that we as partners benefit more if we act together than if everyone solves problems for themselves, and that is a constant fundamental attitude on my part."
Merkel will host the annual summit of the Group of 20 in July and is also expected to see Trump at the G-7 summit in Italy in May. There's no word yet on any other plans for them to meet.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
9/11 trial judge orders Pentagon to preserve its copy of the CIA ‘torture report’
Embattled A-10s get upgrades to enhance search and rescue
Kerry: 'America first' could be a dangerous policy
Air Force recommends 12 airmen receive upgraded medals
Ethnic tensions escalating in Bosnia, where US troops once kept the peace
Coast Guard loosens tattoo restrictions