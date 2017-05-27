Gallery
Melania Trump praises military families at Sigonella
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 27, 2017
SIGONELLA, Sicily — Melania Trump said she will never forget the women and children she met on her first trip abroad as first lady of the United States.
She addressed U.S. military personnel at a naval base in Italy before she was to join President Donald Trump for the flight back to Washington after nine days on the road. The trip took the Trumps to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy.
The first lady also thanked the servicemembers for sacrificing on behalf of the U.S. She says it's because of their "selfless commitment" and the sacrifices their families make that Americans are able to enjoy many freedoms.
The first lady added that she was very proud of how hard the president work on the trip on behalf of the United States.
