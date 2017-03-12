Media reports: Threatened attack on German mall linked to Islamic State
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 12, 2017
BERLIN — German news media are reporting that a threatened attack against a mall in the western city of Essen is linked to the Islamic State extremist group.
Daily papers Bild, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung and public broadcaster WDR reported Sunday, citing anonymous security sources, that a German fighter with the IS in Syria had contacted via online messenger a group of fighters - based in Germany and abroad - and tried to motivate them to attack the mall Saturday.
The mall, one of the biggest in Germany, didn't open Saturday. About 100 heavily armed police officers positioned themselves around the compound to prevent anyone from entering.
The apartments of two men were later searched in nearby Oberhausen and they were detained and interrogated. One was released Saturday, police said, with no details.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Texas-based Lancers arrive on Guam to take over PACOM’s bomber mission
2nd Cavalry Regiment heads to eastern Poland on deterrence mission
Remember Nixon? There's history behind Trump's press attacks
Fact Check: US military not as threadbare as Trump says
USS Antietam commander relieved of duty following ship grounding
Thornberry: US unlikely to send large ground force to Syria