May vows to guarantee rights of EU citizens soon

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will ensure control of immigration from Europe as it exits the EU — though she pledged to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the U.K. as soon as possible.

May said that while Britain remains an open and tolerant country and wants to continue attracting the best talent, immigration has put pressure on public services like schools and health care.

May said that Brexit must mean controlling the number of Europeans arriving from Britain. She vowed to guarantee the rights of Europeans already living and working in Britain — as well as those of Britons living in Europe. But she didn't provide details on either of those points.

Questioned on what Britain's future immigration policy would look like, May said details had yet to be worked out.

May said Britain will leave the EU's single market — but will "seek greatest possible access to it" — as it exits the trade bloc.

She said her plans for Brexit cannot allow the U.K. to remain in the single market of the bloc because that would mean "not leaving the EU at all." She wanted Britain to be part of a customs union agreement with the other EU states, and remove as many trade barriers as possible. She did not provide details, but said she had an "open mind" on how to do it.

The pound is rallying on British Prime Minister Theresa May's focus on keeping Britain open to global trade.

Though her speech Tuesday indicates that Britain will leave the European Union's single market, she stressed her government's desire to make the country open to new trade opportunities in the global economy.

