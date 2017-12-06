Man held in terror plot to kill British prime minister
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 6, 2017
LONDON — A man has been ordered held Wednesday after being accused in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May.
Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, has been remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The plan allegedly involved planting a bomb near the entrance of Downing Street and then continuing the attack with a knife and suicide vest in a bid to kill the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos.
He is charged with preparing acts of terrorism and appeared alongside another man, Mohammed Aqib Imran, who is accused of trying to join the Islamic State group but wasn't charged in connection with the assassination plot.
Rahman is also accused of assisting Imran in terror planning.
The pair was arrested in London and Birmingham on Nov. 28 by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
Britain's media had reported earlier that two men were involved in the plot to kill May.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Feds issue 4,000 orders to seize guns from people who failed background checks
Escalation of air attacks has raised civilian toll in Afghanistan
Army launches direct commissioning program for civilian cybersecurity experts
Sailor connected to summer jet fuel spill at Oceana received an other-than-honorable discharge, Navy says
High military rate of sexually transmitted disease defies treatment and education efforts
Prosecutors seek 2.5-year prison sentence for Okinawa’s prominent anti-base protest leader