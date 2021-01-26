Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt, police say

Officers of the forensics department secure traces of blood on a window of a cafe in the city center in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

BERLIN — A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.

Frankfurt police said that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. A police spokeswoman said the investigation was still ongoing and they could not release any details about the attacker. She also did not know how many people were injured.

Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near the city's main train station and that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

