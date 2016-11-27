Lufthansa pilots set to strike again on Tuesday, Wednesday

BERLIN — The pilots' union at German airline Lufthansa says it is calling additional strikes for Tuesday and Wednesday, following a two-day break in its campaign of walkouts.

The Cockpit union said Sunday that its members scheduled to fly short-haul flights would strike all day Tuesday. On Wednesday, the union plans to long-haul routes to the walkout.

Cockpit staged four days of strikes last week in a pay dispute that's festered for over two years. The union says a hastily convened meeting with Lufthansa on Sunday failed to produce a resolution.

Cockpit is seeking retroactive raises of 3.66 percent a year going back 5 years.

Lufthansa offered Friday to increase pilot pay by 4.4 percent by mid-2018, and make a one-time payment equal to 1.8 monthly salaries in lieu of past raises.