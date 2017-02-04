London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 4, 2017
LONDON — Thousands of protesters have marched on Parliament in London to demand that the British government withdraw its invitation to President Donald Trump for a state visit.
Criticism of Conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May has swelled since her Washington visit to meet Trump last month, when she confirmed plans for a return visit by Trump to Britain expected in the summer.
Saturday's demonstration in the British capital involved a two-mile march of several thousand people from the U.S. embassy to the Houses of Parliament. Protesters chanted "Theresa May, shame on you!"
Lawmakers are expected to debate British plans to invite Trump later this month. An online petition calling for May to rescind the invite has attracted strong support, but May insists a Trump visit is welcome.
