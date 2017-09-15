London police, ambulance confirm ‘incident’ on subway
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017
LONDON — London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.
All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible.
This story will be updated.
