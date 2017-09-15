Quantcast

London police, ambulance confirm ‘incident’ on subway

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017

LONDON — London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible.

This story will be updated.

A British flag flaps in the wind near Big Ben's clock tower in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London, on March 29, 2017.
MATT DUNHAM/AP

